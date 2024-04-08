RESIDENTS will soon be paying more for their prescriptions following a decision to increase costs by the government.
From May 1, costs for prescriptions and prescription prepayment certificates (PPCs) will rise by 2.59 per cent — rounded to the nearest five pence.
A prescription will cost £9.90 for each medicine or appliance dispensed, an increase of 25 pence.
A three-month PPC will cost £32.05, an increase of 80 pence and the 12-month PPC will cost £114.50, a rise of £2.90.
Among items also increasing in price are Hormone Replacement Therapy PPCs, surgical bras, abdominal or spinal support, acrylic wigs, and human hair wigs.