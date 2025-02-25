ONE of the three Torpoint ferries is to be taken out of service for essential refit works starting next month (March 24).
Preparations for the planned works on the Lynher Ferry are already underway – and will also include preliminary works from March 4 to 12 – before it is then towed to dry docks in Falmouth.
Lynher is one of three chain ferries operated by Tamar Crossings, which provide a vital 24-hour ferry service in all weathers for up to 8,000 vehicles and around 1,500 pedestrians each day, 365 days a year.
The refit of the Plym ferry took place in 2023 and Tamar ferry in 2024, with the refit of Lynher this year the final one in the current cycle. This latest refit is scheduled to take up to eight weeks to complete, with the ferry due to return to service by the end of May.
“The ferries can only be towed in relatively calm sea states and wind conditions,“ explained Andrew Vallance, interim general manager for Tamar Crossings. “This means that adverse weather can, and has in the past, significantly impacted on the actual dates of the towing operations in both directions.”
“We are obviously hopeful that the tow will be able to go ahead on schedule. If, however, the date has to be changed at short notice we will provide information through our website, social media and other means. We will also be publishing regular updates on the progress of the refit on our website.
“The refits also allow the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and Lloyds Register the opportunity to carry out their five-yearly dry-dock inspections which are aimed at ensuring that the ferries are in compliance, in a good material condition, and that they are safe to operate.”
The Torpoint ferry is the UK’s busiest inland waterway ferry crossing.