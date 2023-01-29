LISKEARD Young Farmers’ Club were busy last month.
The club have been visiting different locations in South East Cornwall and also hopped across the border into Holsworthy for a visit to Harpers Feeds.
There’s also plenty going on in the coming weeks, including the club’s annual charity dung run on Saturday, February 18.
A club spokesperson said: “We have had some great club nights – including a tour around Harpers Feeds mill at Holsworthy last week and a farm walk at Tregondale Farm in Menheniot.
“We are just about to start preparing for our annual charity dung run which is taking place on February 18, so we have lots of dung to bag in time for that.
“We have a small team preparing for the county cabaret competition at the Hall for Cornwall this Saturday (February 4), we have been practising a couple times a week.”
The dung run on February 18 covers Liskeard and all the local villages including Menheniot, Pensilva, St Cleer and Dobwalls.
Horse dung is being sold for £4 per bag or three for £10, while cattle dung is available for £3 per bag or four for £10.
Proceeds raised from the dung run will be split between Cancer Research UK, Children’s Hospice South West and club funds.
To place orders, contact Lisa or Louise on 07515 996670 or 07501 722803.