YOUNGSTERS at Darite Primary Academy have been busy getting into the Christmas spirit, whilst also doing their bit for a local charity.
Dressed up as a herd of energetic reindeers, 39 children pranced their way round the school’s playground ten times, helping to raise over £200 for St Luke’s Hospice in Plymouth.
The Hospice, which provides specialist care and support to people with progressive life-limiting illnesses, gave special antlers, which the children decorated before asking family and friends to sponsor them.
Based at Turnchapel in Plymouth, the Hospice cares for over 300 patients and their families at any given time, offering specialist care through multi-disciplinary team of doctors, nurses, social workers and occupational therapists to patients and their families at home and/or their specialist unit.