2025 in Saltash began with a burst of colour, laughter and sheer eccentricity as the town’s beloved Pram Race rolled through its streets on New Year’s Day.
The annual charity event, put on by Saltash Rugby Club, saw participants donning outrageous costumes, transforming everyday prams (or the nearest thing to it) into wild, wheeled wonders.
From the Mario Brothers to medics, clowns to disco divas, there was even a bunch of Pirates, the creativity on display was nothing short of spectacular.
Despite the miserable conditions overhead, the weather did little to dampen the spirits of those involved, all of whom were helping to raise money for Hugs10 Children’s Cancer charity.
Overall winners were Thirst Aid, fastest were the Pirates, while the clowns from the big top were crowned wooden spoonists.
Money is still being counted by organisers, who have thanked everyone for their support throughout the course of the day.