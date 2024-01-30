A LOCAL resident feels the ‘Letters to Heaven’ postbox in Saltash, reported in last week’s paper, is a “really good idea” for those going through the grieving process.
Helen Tempest, from Saltash, is over the moon that there is now a space for mourners to visit and send letters to lost loved ones – saying ‘letters are forever and you can’t re-read a phone call’.
Helen said: “When I was 11 years old I started writing letters to my grandma, and for 20 years we wrote to each other every week without fail, even when technology advanced and took over our lives, our letters continued until she died in 2018 at the inspirational age of 95.
“As hard as it was to adapt to this new life without letter writing, she was reunited with my dad and now I finally have a way to feel close to them both once again.
“I absolutely love that we have this in Saltash now I would encourage everyone with young kids to start writing to loved ones.”
The post box was installed by Saltash Town Council back in early January.
A spokesperson from the town council said: “The letters to lost loved ones can be posted in a sealed envelope using the post-box.
“It is hoped that the letters posted to heaven will provide comfort to those grieving and missing loved ones. Items posted can be anything from cards for events such as birthdays, anniversary and Christmas to letters and messages.
“The post box is not owned or serviced by Royal Mail so no stamp is required. Every item posted will be treated with confidentiality and will not be opened.
“Staff will regularly remove the items from the post box and store them securely until they are included in the Town Council’s green waste process for disposal.
“It is hoped the post box brings comfort to those visiting the cemetery wherever they are in their personal journey with grief.”