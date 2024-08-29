A NEW public access defibrillator has been installed in the centre of a North Cornwall town.
Located in the Market House Arcade on Bodmin’s Fore Street, the defibrillator is available to anyone who requires its use in order to save lives.
Sharing the news of its installation, one of the high street retailers, Martin and Budge menswear, said: “A defibrillator is now in position at the top of the Market House Arcade. This is amazing news for the arcade as well as central Bodmin. A huge thanks goes out to the landlords for supplying this for Bodmin.”