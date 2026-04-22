NATIONAL Grid says it is working to restore power after more than 500 homes in Saltash were abruptly cut off.
The incident was first reported at around 11.40am today (April 22) with 523 properties off the supply.
The reason for the outage was reportedly a fault on the high voltage power lines.
The fault impacted those in the following postcode areas: PL12 4DW, PL12 6AE, PL12 6AF, PL12 6AH, PL12 6AJ, PL12 6AL, PL12 6AN, PL12 6AP, PL12 6AR, PL12 6BA, PL12 6BB, PL12 6BD, PL12 6BW, PL12 6DE, PL12 6DF, PL12 6JL, PL12 6JQ, PL12 6JR, PL12 6JW, PL12 6JX, and PL12 6JZ.
Engineers worked quickly, with 253 properties already reconnected.
A National Grid spokesperson said: “We know you're without power. We were alerted at 11.41am this morning and our engineers are working to get your electricity back on as quickly as possible. We're sorry for the disruption.”
It is estimated that power will be returned to all by 1.30pm today.
The spokesperson added: “We give you our best estimate for when your power will be back on, based on what we know at the time. Times might change if we face unexpected challenges getting to the fault.
“These times show when the last person in the area will have power back - most of you will be reconnected before this.”
At the same time, a further 17 properties in PL12 4ET, PL12 4TA and PL12 4TG are also impacted by a fault on a seperate, low voltage power cables.
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