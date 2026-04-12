MORE than 90 per cent of homes at a major Saltash development have now been sold – with just a handful of properties remaining as demand for the site continues to surge.
Barratt David Wilson Homes says its Treledan development in Saltash has become one of the most sought-after residential schemes in the area since launching in 2022, attracting first-time buyers, commuters and growing families alike.
In total, 317 homes have already been delivered at the site, which blends countryside living with easy access to Saltash town centre, the Tamar Valley, local schools and key transport links into Plymouth. Now, only 18 properties remain available.
Sales director Richard Lawson said the pace of demand has been a clear sign of the development’s success.
“It’s been wonderful to see a new community flourish at Treledan and especially encouraging to witness just how popular the development has become. Positioned in a prime location, it offers easy access to a wide range of local amenities, making it an increasingly sought-after place to live.
“With only 18 properties remaining, we encourage those interested in Treledan to visit the development and speak with our team to understand why so many choose to make this development their home.”
A range of homes are still available, including the three-bedroom Maidstone, designed with modern family living in mind. The property features an open-plan kitchen and dining area opening onto the garden, a separate lounge, and three bedrooms upstairs, including a main bedroom with en-suite.
The four-bedroom detached Bayswater are also available from £420,000. It offers a wide open-plan kitchen and dining space, a separate lounge, and French doors leading to the garden. The top floor is dedicated to the main bedroom, complete with a dressing area and en-suite, alongside additional double bedrooms.
All homes include energy-efficient features such as photovoltaic solar panels, argon-filled double glazing and A/B EPC ratings.
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