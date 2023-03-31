565 homes which were left without power this morning (March 31) are close to having their power restored.
National Grid have revealed that at 8.37am this morning, 565 homes in the PL14 postcode area had lost power due to a fault on the high voltage network.
The fault came amid strong winds and rain overnight brought by the arrival of Storm Mathis.
In the latest update, provided at 10.49am, National Grid, formerly known as Western Power Distribution, said that they had managed to restore electricity to 544 homes and that 21 were left off supply in the PL14 3PU, PL14 3PX and PL14 3PY postcodes.
A spokesperson for National Grid said earlier this morning: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at8:34am this morningand our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."