RESIDENTS of a Cornish town can now ‘send letters’ to a much missed loved one thanks to a new installation by their town council.
Saltash Town Council have installed a special post box at Churchtown Cemetery giving people an opportunity to write letters to someone they miss.
Residents praised the installation of the post box by the town council.
The idea comes after a suggestion from a resident, with the post box designed to look identical to an ordinary post box provided by Royal Mail.
However, this particular box is not operated by Royal Mail, with a purple sign instructing visitors to the cemetery on what the post box is for.
The instructions read: “This is a devoted post box where you can post letters to loved ones who are no longer with us.
“Post a letter, a message or a card in a sealed envelope to send a message to heaven.
“The post box is serviced by Saltash Town Council. not the Royal Mail.
“Please do not post letters with stamps into the letters to heaven postbox.”
A spokesperson for Saltash Town Council said: “Following a request from a resident Saltash Town Council have installed a post box at Churchtown Cemetery for grieving people to write letters to heaven.
“The letters to lost loved ones can be posted in a sealed envelope using the post-box.
“Items posted can be anything from cards for events such as birthdays, anniversary and Christmas to letters and messages.
“The post box is not owned or serviced by Royal Mail so no stamp is required.
“Every item posted will be treated with confidentiality and will not be opened.”
Mark McCartney was one of the residents to praise the initiative, saying: “Well done all, the person who requested this and the Council for being so receptive.”
Katrina George agreed, saying: “What a wonderful idea. I will be using this. This will make a lot of people so happy”.
Residents also responded to the announcement saying that it was a welcome addition, with it being something they would use.