A RURAL community is set to lose its Post Office following the retirement of the area’s postmaster.
Residents in and around Stoke Climsland will soon need to look elsewhere to access a variety of services after it was announced that on Tuesday, July 28, the local Post Office would be closing its doors.
Back in May, Sue and David Watts, who have been at the heart of the branch for more than 20 years, announced that they planned to step back from the role.
In a message to the community they said: “After more than 20 years of serving our community, we are writing to share the news that our Post Office and shop will be closing.
“This decision has not been made lightly. The business has been on the market for the past two years, but despite significant reductions in the asking price, there has been no serious interest in taking it on. Alongside this, we feel the time is right for us to retire due to age and health considerations.
“We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all our loyal customers over the years, as well as to our dedicated staff in both the shop and Post Office.
“Your support and friendship have meant a great deal to us.”
Now, following a ‘comprehensive review’ by the Post Office, which takes place after the retirement of any area’s postmaster, the organisation has confirmed that the site will not be reopening.
In a letter to residents, Matt Wallis, retail change lead at the Post Office, explained that this review assesses a number of aspects, including customer demand.
He said: “When a Post Office branch closes, through postmaster retirement, Post Office undertake a comprehensive review of the network to ensure that it continues to meet evolving customer needs in a very challenging economic climate. This review examined the network at a very detailed, local level, analysing customer demand and accessibility of Post Office services.”
As a result, Mr Wallis has confirmed that the national organisation is ‘not looking to replace Stoke Climsland Post Office at this time’.
Therefore, residents looking to send letters and parcels, carry out personal and business banking operations, exchange for foreign currencies, or carry out identity checks will instead be required to attend an alternative branch, found in Kelly Bray, Callington, Gunnislake or Rilla Mill.
“We apologise for the inconvenience the closure may cause,” continued Mr Wallis. “We hope that our customers will continue to use Post Office services and details of possible alternative Post Office branches in the area.”
Residents with any questions surrounding the closure have been encouraged to write to Mr Wallis via [email protected]
“Any future changes to service provision would be handled in line with our Principles of Community Engagement. An extract relating to Notification is available at the end of this letter,” he added.
Those attending the branch prior to closure will be met with posters detailing the upcoming changes.
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