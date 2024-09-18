AN APPEAL has been launched for the donation of clothing and other items to help families affected by the wildfires in Portugal.
Bodmin business and used car dealership, Kernow Motors, which is owned by Portuguese residents living in the town, has launched an appeal for items to be donated ahead of an aid drop later this week.
The 2024 Portugal wildfires are a series of at least 128 devastating wildfires that have spread through central and northern Portugal in September 2024, resulting in the deaths of at least seven people - amongst them were three firefighters -, the evacuation of several municipalities, and a response of over 5,000 firefighters with assistance from the European Union.
A spokesperson for Kernow Motors said: “As some of you may have seen Portugal is suffering with wildfires and it is getting out of control with many being evacuated from homes and losing everything!
“We here at Kernow Motors are doing a collection for everyone over in Portugal. We are a Portuguese owned company and it is sad to see an event like this happening in our home country.
“Please support by dropping off a few donations to us here at Kernow Motors predominantly Clothes
“Everything that we have by Friday Lunchtime will be taken to Portugal.
“We thank you all in advance for your support.”
Donations can be dropped to the Kernow Motors office on Launceston Road, Bodmin.