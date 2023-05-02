A popular fish and chip restaurant on the outskirts of Looe has been destroyed following a major fire on Tuesday morning.
Eight fire crews were scrambled to attend the blaze at the Coddy Shack at around 3.30am, which closed the B3253 road in both directions.
The restaurant and takeaway has been devasted by the fire and other buildings on the industrial estate were also affected.
It was reported that no one was injured in the incident.
Coddy Shack stated on social media: “Dear valued customers and community, we're saddened to share that in the early hours of this morning, a serious fire broke out at the Coddy Shack.
"We want to assure you that no one was hurt and the fire brigade attended and are still currently at the scene.
“If you are coming this way please find a different route as the main road is closed.
‘We're very grateful for all the positive messages we've received from our amazing customers and community.
"We'll keep you posted with more updates as soon as we have them.
“Love, the Coddy Shack team.”
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 03:23hrs the Critical Control Centre received an emergency call reporting a fire at an industrial unit on the outskirts of Looe.
"Immediately appliances from Looe and Liskeard Fire Stations were alerted. Due to information being received by the Critical Control Centre during repeat calls an additional appliance was mobilised from Liskeard Fire Station alongside a wholetime officer
.“At 03:24hrs the incident commander requested another appliance due to the scale of the incident. This appliance was mobilised from Saltash Fire Station.
“At 03:40hrs a request of "Make Pumps 6 and Aerial Platform 1" was made, due to the fire spreading to commercial building adjacent to the original fire.
"The Critical Control Centre mobilised an appliance from Torpoint and Callington Fire Stations, with a request for an ALP from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue.
"Due to the number of appliances now requested supporting resources were mobilised from Falmouth Fire Station (Operational Support Vehicle) and Launceston Fire Station (Incident Command Unit).
“It's normal procedure for this size incident that partner agencies include Ambulance, Police and National Grid are informed.
"This allows agencies to plan resourcing should they be required.
“At 04:01hrs the incident commander requested a water carrier which was mobilised from Wadebridge Fire Station.
"At 04:14hrs good progress was being made, the incident was being sectorised which allows the overall incident commander to manage the resources and firefighting more effectively.
“At 04:24hrs the incident commander made pumps 8. Appliances from Lostwithiel and Saltash were mobilised.”
Looe Cornwall councillor Edwina Hannaford added: "Sounds like a significant fire at Coddy Shack. Please use Sandplace Road via Morval for Liskeard and beyond. Our thoughts are with the fire fighters and owners."