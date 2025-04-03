STALWARTS of the community of both Torpoint and The Rame Peninsula were invited by the Royal British Legion to the annual presentation of Certificates of Appreciation evening held at The Comrades Club.
The aim of the evening being to recognise those clubs, groups and organisations who have given their time and energy in support of the RBL Poppy Appeal fortnight in November 2024.
The chairman and Poppy Appeal organiser, John Tivnan, stated this year showed a significant increase in collections, purely due to the effort put in by all.
The president, Colin Prideaux, presented the awards to all who had taken part. TS Ramehead deserve a particular mention for their efforts which resulted in them being nominated for the RBL County Chairman’s Cup.