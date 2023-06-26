Around 140 people gathered for a service on the Old Coal Wharf by Rector of the Trelawny Benefice the Reverend Richard Allen.
Celebrating the fishing harvest of our sea, the congregation gave thanks for fishermen whose job is dangerous, and becoming increasingly more difficult with depleted fishing stocks. The work of the RNLI, whose crews put their own lives at risk, was also remembered.
In his talk, the Rector recalled the sacrifice given by Trevelyan Richards and the Penlee Lifeboat crew who lost their lives at sea trying to save the crew of the Union Star off the Cornish coast in 1981. He related it as a modern day parable - as Jesus himself had sacrificed his life to save others.