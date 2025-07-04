GARDENING columnist Martin Pallett is holding a plant sale where the main focus will be on the South African watsonia.
Martin said: “The sale will be on Saturday, July 12, between 1.30pm and 4pm in my front garden at 19 Sea Road, Carlyon Bay.
“South African watsonia are amazing plants that grow really well in my garden. Their flowers range in colour from white and pink to orange, peach and red. They are members of the iris family and, though most flower during the summer, some even flower at Christmas.
“I have been growing them successfully for some years and have built up a lot of knowledge about them and their needs, so I am able to give advice on them.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.