YEAR 6 pupils of a local primary school have raised hundreds of pounds for an end of life charity by completing a sponsored walk.
Nine of Polperro Primary Academy’s pupils organised the walk which they completed around the grounds of their school – raising a total of £692.05.
This money will fund 30 hours of Marie Curie Hospice at home care in the local community of which the charity is very grateful for.
Anthea Hillman, headteacher, said: “Their initiative and compassion are commendable, and the funds raised will make a meaningful impact on those in need of support. Well done Year 6 for your outstanding effort!”