A ROAD in Looe is set to be closed overnight this week so that work can begin to remove loose material from a landslip which is obstructing the road.
The landslip took place on Polperro Road earlier this year and since then has caused some traffic disruption within the town.
However, it has been announced that Cormac will now be working to remove the loose material from the landslip and aiming to reduce the load on the remaining wall.
As a result, the road will be shut over night from 7pm to 7am until Thursday, May 2 – the road closure began yesterday evening (April 29).
The aim of is to reduce the current traffic management arrangements that are currently in place and enable a two way traffic flow for light vehicles.