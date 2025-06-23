Liskeard
Flower Club
Our Practise afternoon on Thursday, June 12, which was organised by Sheila Hadlow-Mount was a huge success and Sheila produced two asymmetrical arrangements explaining the process of the designs. All members produced a wonderful variety of asymmetrical arrangements and commented on what a great time they had and how pleased they were with their results. Sheila answered questions raised by members whilst the arrangements were being made and gave a lot of tips. We also enjoyed tea/coffee afterwards accompanied by some delicious home made small cakes made by one of our members. A raffle followed.
Our next Floral meeting will be held on Thursday, July 10, at 2pm at the Dobwalls Football Club, Lantoom Way, Dobwalls, Liskeard PL14 4FL. This is a demonstration by Angela Hyland from St Austell entitled “Trail-blazing Women”. New and old members are very welcome to attend. Visitors £5.
Further details from Brenda Bolton on: 07714 684344.
Club Website: Liskeard-flower-club-weebly.com
Club Facebook: Liskeard & District Flower Arrangement Society.
Lansallos
Lansallos Parochial Church Council
The Reverend Richard Allen held a special service on Sunday, June 22, in the garden of Lansallos Church for pets and their owners from the parishes of the Benefice of Trelawny.
On a warm and sunny afternoon the pets, all dogs, were delighted to be given a few canine treats to eat while the congregation sang hymns and listened to the Rev Richard giving a humorous talk on the love and care that dogs' owners freely lavish on their four-legged friends.
The service was followed by refreshments for the human members of the congregation.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer every Monday at 10am.
Sunday, June 29 - Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul’s Church
June 29 - Join cluster service at Stoke Climsland at 10am.
114th Horticultural Show
This year it will take place in the Parish Hall at Upton Cross on Saturday, August 2, so I hope all the vegetable varieties are growing well for entries in the many sections available to enter.
The schedule are now available in the following venues: Parish Hall in the library, or the Caradon Inn at Upton Cross, The Manor House Inn at Rilla Mill, Minions Shop,or from any member of the LHS committee. The schedule includes the entry form for you to register which classes you wish to enter. You can send the money in with the form or bring the cash on the morning of the Show. Please take your entries to the hall first thing in the morning of the Show Day and during the morning the judging will take place.
The sections for entry include, vegetables, fruit, gardens and allotments, photography, handicrafts, flowers, flower arranging, cookery including a children’s section.
The awards are silver cups which were originally donated by founding members of the show. Anyone is welcome to attend from 2pm when the doors will open. Delicious cakes for the refreshments will be available as usual too.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
Don’t forget it’s the Annual Carnival, & Summer Fayre at Rilla Mill on July 12 including the Duck Race.
Have you sponsored a duck yet for just £1 from any committee member with prizes of £100, £50, £25, £20, £10 and 20 £5 prizes.
There will be the annual model Raft Race too so time to get creative.
The day will begin with carnival entries assembling in the usual Rillaton field at 2.30pm for judging and the procession through the village to Parson’s Meadow at 3pm.
There will be a variety of stalls & competitions, BBQ and light refreshments available.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
June 28 - Summer Fair at 2pm. Come and enjoy an afternoon of fun for all the family, BBQ and cream teas, music and a variety of stalls.
June 29 - Sunday service with Rev Janet Park at 10am (Holy Communion).
St Ive
Parish Church
The Burraton Boys will be giving a concert at St Ive Parish Church.
On Saturday, June 28, starting at 7pm.
Entry by donation, with a pasty supper after the performance. All welcome.
The benefice service will be at St Hugh's, Quethiock, 10.30am on Sunday, June 29.
St Mellion
Bealbury Chapel
Bealbury chapel will be holding their annual mini rally on Saturday, July 5.
From 2pm to 5pm. Tractors, motorcycles, cars and an exhibition of musical memories in the chapel.
There will be a bring and buy stall, cups of tea and Cake during the afternoon. Donations will be for chapel funds and the blood bikes. All are welcome.
Sunday, July 6, a service at 6pm with a musical theme. Service taken by Keith Mutton, with tea and fellowship after the service. All are welcome.
Tamar Valley
Methodist Church
Tamar Valley Methodist Church raising money for the Toilet Twinning Charity at Tamar Valley Fete.
We were delighted to be part of this fantastic event again this year and raised £62.40 for the charity which is enough to Twin a Toilet.
The charity is an initiative which funds hygiene education via community-led workshops and sourcing local materials for families and communities to build their own toilets and invites people and groups to 'twin' their own toilet with latrines in poor communities.
Thanks to the fete committee and everyone who supported us.
For more information visit toilettwinning.org
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast. The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Looe
Looe Shedders
A heartwarming new initiative is blossoming in Looe, thanks to a collaboration between Looe Shedders and the NHS’s Mental Health Link Worker programme.
The project, known as HOPE@53 – short for Helping Our Patients Evolve – is transforming Plot 53 of Looe’s allotments into a welcoming wellbeing garden aimed at supporting individuals with mental health challenges.
Designed as a peaceful outdoor space for reflection, friendship, and personal growth, the garden offers a chance for visitors to enjoy nature, learn gardening skills, and simply share a cup of tea and a chat in a supportive environment.
Looe Shedders, a local community group known for practical projects with a social impact, played a key role in making this vision a reality. The group repurposed the “Looe Community Cupboard” – originally used during the pandemic to share household items – by relocating it to the allotments, laying proper foundations and equipping it with a new roof and rainwater collection system.
Adding to the space’s charm, the Shedders also constructed a large hexagonal raised planter using reclaimed timber kindly donated by React Scaffolding. The planter now forms the centrepiece of the garden and is filled with an array of sensory plants selected for their distinctive textures, scents, and colours.
“It was such a lovely surprise to see the planter in situ when we arrived at the allotment,” said Beverley Spence, Mental Health Link Worker at East Cornwall Primary Care Network. “It’s absolutely perfect – exactly what we envisioned!”
Looe Shedders continue to support community wellbeing projects across the region. Chairman Chris Roy said: “We’ve been loaned a workshop on a temporary basis which has helped us reduce our backlog of community projects such as this, but we’re still looking for a permanent new home so that we can realise our true potential as a force for good in Looe.”
Jim's Swim
FOR the fourth year running, Adrenalin Quarry near Liskeard is hosting an open water swimming event to raise money for charity.
This year’s “Jim’s Swim” on Saturday, June 28, organised by local councillor Jim Candy, encompasses some exciting changes.
The first 50 participants to register will get a free quality swim hat to keep as a memento, while Adrenalin Quarry are donating a voucher for a zip wire ride to any swimmer who raises over £100 on their own JustGiving page.
Beneficiaries this year include Cornwall MIND based locally in Bodmin. Every £10 raised for the charity will pay to answer a call from someone in need, £50 provides one-to-one support, while £100 pays for a space on a course.
Jim said: “I didn’t learn to swim until I retired from farming, but soon realised the benefits of swimming all year round for my mental well-being.
“I have suffered with poor mental health and used to hide the fact that I was unwell, but now find it helps to be open about it.”
“I swim with three local groups, Looe Sea Swimmers, Bodmin Bluetits and Millie Chilly Swimmers, as it’s important to swim with others for safety.”
