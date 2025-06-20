A PRE-APPLICATION advice enquiry to Cornwall Council has revealed there are plans for the conversion of a gin distillery and bar into a residential flat and café or shop.
Mr B Davies is seeking the council’s views on what would be required in terms of planning permission for the proposed works at Foresters Hall, Quay Road, Polperro. Looe.
It is presently known as The Pallace in the village, and has for the last three years been operating as a bar with a distillery.
The applicant told Cornwall Council: “It is considered that a change of use from a gin distillery (Class E) to a café/shop (Class E) would be permitted development. The proposal would require only internal work. It is considered that the use would be suitable on the ground floor, given the active street frontage and the footfall passing the site.
“The existing bar has been operating for nearly three years. However, it has not been profitable during this time. Accounts can be provided if required to demonstrate that the business as a going concern is not viable. Fixed costs have increased; however, drinking habits have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic and due to the rising cost of living.
“The intention is for a café/shop on the ground floor to have lower overheads and to draw in more trade from passers-by with an active frontage to the street. The existing bar would be changed to a one-bedroom flat. Policy 4 of the adopted development plan supports schemes that will enhance the local economy.
“The loss of the bar to a flat would be offset by the proposed café/shop, which would boost the local economy and enhance the village's vitality. Indeed, the flat could be rented out or sold on the open market or used as tourist accommodation to bring in more guests and spending to the village.
“It is therefore considered that the loss of the approved bar would not harm Polperro, which has several other similar establishments within the village.
“The proposed scheme is considered to represent sustainable development; therefore, the proposal is deemed acceptable concerning both national and local planning policies. The proposed new uses would boost the economy and local housing supply. It is considered all parts of the scheme can come forward without harm to local amenity and the wider heritage setting.
“Pre-application advice is requested from Cornwall Council regarding the principle of development, the proposed concept approach, and the level of information required to support any future full planning application. The landowner intends to work with the Council to deliver a high-quality scheme to benefit the location.”
The proposals, which are awaiting a response from Cornwall Council are available to view using reference PA25/00571.
