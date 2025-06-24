SUN, laughter, and the roar of cheering crowds filled the air in Looe as the town’s beloved Raft Race drew hundreds of spectators and raised more than £2,500 for Looe Lifeboats.
With 20 homemade rafts, over 100 rowers, and a sea of fancy dress and foam, the event was anything but a quiet Sunday. Organised by the Looe Boat Owners Association (LBOA) and RNLI volunteers, the race has cemented its place as a summer highlight – and this year’s glorious weather helped swell both the crowds and the fundraising total.
From the first splash to the final paddle, the spirit of friendly chaos ruled as teams raced (and sometimes floated) up the Looe River to the roar of onlookers lining the quayside. All ages took part, and while the competition was fierce, the laughter was louder.
At a prizegiving held in Looe Sailing Club, the following awards to handed out to the weary, but exhilarated teams.
Adult Elite: 1 - All the Way from Calais, 2 – Minions (Trelawne Manor), 3 – Fishy Smell (Fishermans Arms).
Adult Fun: 1 – Groggy Head (Grog & Ale House), 2 – Forlorne Hope (Ex Paras), 3 – Team Dottys
Junior: 1 – No Clooe, 2 – 4 Musketeers, 3 – 1st Liskeard Scouts
LBOA Special Award – 1st Liskeard Scouts for the long swim
Fancy Dress – Santa & His Elves (Killigarth Manor)
Sponsorship Shield – Killigarth Manor (£751.20)
