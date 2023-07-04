Last weekend was one of the highlights of the annual calendar in South East Cornwall.
I always enjoy the Liskeard Show and it was good to see it so well attended this year. It is the largest agricultural show in South East Cornwall and is always a pleasure to attend.
I would like to thank the organisers of the show for again asking me to be part of the opening ceremony in the main arena. It gave me the opportunity to thank them personally for all the work they do over a long period of time to ensure that the show is a great success. It takes a massive amount of volunteers to organise the stalls and the setting up to long afterwards when it comes to the clear up. The day itself is a very long day for them and they are always so friendly and welcoming. This year was a great success and they should be justifiably proud of what they achieved.
I would like to thank the many people who came to my stall to raise a number of important issues with me and my team at the Conservatives Stall. I would also like to thank the volunteers who helped me operate this stall.
One such issue was that of the possible closure of the ticket office at Liskeard Station. This is part of an industry wide proposal to move staff out of ticket offices and onto other parts of stations where the operators like GWR say they can “work on station platforms and concourses where they can be closer to customers”. This would not just affect Liskeard. It would also affect Bodmin Parkway which is in the West of my constituency and Plymouth which is used by many of my constituents in the East. Indeed GWR are consulting on ticket offices right along the main line.
I am greatly concerned about these proposals. I have used these stations myself on many occasions and have seen how busy the ticket offices are.
I am also concerned because it is often those who are more vulnerable, who do not have the ability to do this online, who use this service. South East Cornwall has more older residents than average and can see patchier internet access than many other areas. We also rely on tourists who do have more questions about the tickets they are buying who are so important to our economy. It is important that everyone can still use our railways.
I have written to the consultation, GWR and the Minister concerned about my deep reservations about these proposals. I would encourage all those affected to take part in the consultation which lasts until Wednesday 26 July 2023.
You can complete the form by following the links on the www.gwr.com/haveyoursay page or by emailing [email protected] or by writing to Freepost: RTEH-XAGE-BYKZ, Transport Focus, PO Box 5594, Southend-on-Sea, SS1 9PZ