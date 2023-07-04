I would like to thank the organisers of the show for again asking me to be part of the opening ceremony in the main arena. It gave me the opportunity to thank them personally for all the work they do over a long period of time to ensure that the show is a great success. It takes a massive amount of volunteers to organise the stalls and the setting up to long afterwards when it comes to the clear up. The day itself is a very long day for them and they are always so friendly and welcoming. This year was a great success and they should be justifiably proud of what they achieved.