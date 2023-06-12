They started their visit with a guided tour of the Palace of Westminster which included both the House of Commons and House of Lords. I then met them and took them to the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft and some other places of interest. We enjoyed a coffee on the terrace before they departed. I really love sharing the Palace of Westminster with constituents, It is a real privilege and honour to work there and if any other group would like to visit, please contact my office and we will try to organise this.