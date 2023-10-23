On Wednesday I met with Breast Cancer Now ahead of their ‘Wear it Pink’ day on Friday. Wear it pink is one of the biggest fundraising events in the UK having raised nearly £40-million for life-changing breast cancer research and support over the last 20 years. I was happy to ‘wear it pink’. They told me that around 1,700 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year on the Devon and Cornwall peninsula. Unfortunately around 350 people will die across the same area every year. I would like to thank Breast Cancer Now for all the research they support to help fight this terrible disease.