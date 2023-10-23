This week at Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, on which I sit, we did an enquiry into the so called American bully XL dogs which I know some of you have written to me about.
My colleagues and I where able to quiz experts to find out more about this breed. The Prime Minister’s recent announcement that bully XL dogs will be banned by the end of the year led to the committee deciding that a report on this should be carried out to assist Ministers in their deliberations.
On Wednesday I met with Breast Cancer Now ahead of their ‘Wear it Pink’ day on Friday. Wear it pink is one of the biggest fundraising events in the UK having raised nearly £40-million for life-changing breast cancer research and support over the last 20 years. I was happy to ‘wear it pink’. They told me that around 1,700 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year on the Devon and Cornwall peninsula. Unfortunately around 350 people will die across the same area every year. I would like to thank Breast Cancer Now for all the research they support to help fight this terrible disease.
On Thursday I was back in the constituency for a business networking event in Liskeard at the Eliot House. It was good to join Cornwall councillor Nick Craker, town councillors, the police, the Federation of Small Business to talk to local businesses. The event was hosted jointly by the Liskeard Chamber of Commerce and the Liskeard Traders Association. The event covered policing, government support, grant applications and the support available to small businesses. It was good to see so many local people interested in Liskeard Town Centre as a business centre.
On Friday it was an honour to be asked to open the new outside classroom at Liskeard Hillfort Primary School. The outdoor class room was funded by s106 money which Cllr Jane Pascoe released, as well as money funded from the school. The school also has a new outdoor Bike Track and the school has just received their Ofsted inspection report which was given as ‘Good’. I was pleased to award the Head Boy and the Head Girl their badges and congratulated the pupils that won the bookmark drawing competition.
On Friday evening I joined a lot of people on the Rame Peninsula to celebrate the traditional Trafalgar Night Dinner. It was particularly good to be entertained at the start of the evening by Halfway Harmony. Halfway Harmony is a group based in Kingsand which sings Cornish Folk, sea shanties, traditional rock and easy-listening songs and have raised thousands of pounds for charities over the years. Cdr Sean Brady, the Commander of HMS Raleigh, gave the main speech at the dinner and I would like to thank all those involved in the organisation.
On Saturday evening I was pleased to join the celebration of the Cornwall Federation of Male Voice Choirs 40th Anniversary in aid of Cornwall Air Ambulance. Well done to Burraton, Tintagel Orpheus, Rame Peninsula and Kerrier Male Voice Choirs. I thoroughly enjoyed it.