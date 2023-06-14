After this I was invited to Speakers House to mark the 41 years since Liberation Day on the Falklands Islands. Many will remember the boats going out from Plymouth. I remember going down to the quay at Cremyll not knowing if these brave troops would return. At the event I met some of the Falkland Islanders and I know they will never forget the sacrifices made and are really thankful to the brave men and women who liberated them after the invasion.