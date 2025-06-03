The MP for North Cornwall, Ben Maguire, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to formally present my Bill to the House today, because this is all about putting local families first. In North Cornwall we have literally thousands of people stuck on housing waiting lists, while more and more homes are being lost to unregulated short-term lets. My Bill is a targeted and fair proposal to stop council-tax avoidance from the current system, give power back to local authorities, and protect our communities.