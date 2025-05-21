“For all of the hard work that Cornish fishermen have put in to shaping up the new post Brexit world under the UK Fisheries Act, attending countless meetings to ‘co-design’ new fisheries management plans, it all feels rather pointless given the outcome of this new trade deal. The lack of future opportunity the deal holds for our fishing businesses, our coastal communities, our next generation of fishermen, let alone our ability to manage our own seas will beg the question of any fisherman, why bother getting involved in fishing policy and politics ever again. Especially knowing that the EU will be marking our homework every step of the way. How far we are from being a true independent coastal state.