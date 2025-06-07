NORTH Cornwall MP Ben Maguire has thrown a bold challenge to Prince William – grab a surfboard and witness the sewage scandal polluting Cornwall’s iconic coastline.
The Liberal Democrat MP made the offer during a meeting with the Duke of Cornwall at the Royal Cornwall Show, suggesting a joint surf session as a “light-hearted but practical” way to spotlight the serious issue of sewage dumping in Cornish waters.
“It was a delight to meet with Prince William at the show, and to invite him down to Cornwall again in the future to come for a surf with me,” said Mr Maguire.
“Not only will it help show off the best of what Cornwall has to offer, but it will also help draw attention to an incredibly serious issue we face: the dumping of sewage into our rivers and seas. It’s a light-hearted yet practical way to really focus on the problem itself, and how we can help create change.
“I know Prince William is a keen surfer himself, so I look forward to joining him in the water in the coming months. In the meantime, I’ll continue to fight up in Westminster to put a stop for sewage dumping for good – by banning bonuses for water bosses when their companies fail to do their duty and prevent discharges.”
