On Thursday morning I had an early breakfast meeting with Ministers from San Marino to learn about how they had signed a convention between the government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the government of the Republic of San Marino for the elimination of Double Taxation with respect to taxes on income and on capital and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance. Whilst this Convention has yet to be approved by both Houses of Parliament, it is a significant moment and something that the All Party Parliamentary Group for San Marino has been helping with for some time.