On Monday of last week I spoke in a Debate in Westminster Hall about a matter that had been raised by one of my Constituents.
My Constituent Paul Carey wants to see the introduction of a law about putting more information on the face of menus following the tragic death of his son Owen as a result of consuming a burger that has been soaked in butter milk. Owen had informed the server that he had a dairy allergy and was assured that the meal he ordered was safe for him to eat.
This proved not to be the case with fatal results. I called on the Minister to make this small change to current legislation which would have little impact on the public purse. I am pleased that the Minister has agreed to meet with my Constituent who has already secured a meeting with the Food Standards Agency and will continue to support and work with him to get Owen’s law introduced. I pay tribute to the bravery of Paul Carey and his family for their work and commitment which could prevent others from suffering such a tragedy.
I also popped over No10 with colleagues on Monday evening where our Prime Minister was celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.
On Tuesday I met with Blue Cross to be updated about their work and hear about their campaign to stop Greyhound Racing. I visited the Blue Cross Hospital a few years ago and witnessed for myself the work they carry out providing medical care for poorly animals.
After this, I attended an online round table organised by my colleague Cherilyn Mackrory about floating offshore wind and how we will work together to support the Cornwall project.
On Wednesday I met with a delegation of 12 newly elected Members of Parliament from Jersey as Chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for the Channel Islands. Along with colleagues from both Houses of Parliament we were able to explain to them about the role of the APPG and how our purpose is to support the dialogue between the UK Parliament and the Channel Islands. It is also important to note the difference between the Crown Dependencies like the Channel Islands and the Isle of Mann and the Overseas Territories.
On Thursday morning I had an early breakfast meeting with Ministers from San Marino to learn about how they had signed a convention between the government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the government of the Republic of San Marino for the elimination of Double Taxation with respect to taxes on income and on capital and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance. Whilst this Convention has yet to be approved by both Houses of Parliament, it is a significant moment and something that the All Party Parliamentary Group for San Marino has been helping with for some time.
I then returned to the Constituency where attended the Torpoint Mayor Making. I would like to thank the past Mayor Rachel Evans for her service to Torpoint over the past two years and look forward to working the new Mayor Gary Davis. I would also like to congratulate Deputy Mayor Julie Martin. I have a lot of respect for all the people who serve their Parishes and Towns throughout South East Cornwall who give their time voluntarily for the benefit the communities.
Finally, I would like to pay tribute to my Constituent Mark Duddridge who passed away suddenly on Tuesday last week. Mark has served South East Cornwall and the wider Duchy in a number of roles for a very long time and I first met him at Ginsters prior to my election in 2010. He always brought enthusiasm and positivity to any role he undertook and has certainly made our Duchy far more successful. My heart goes out to his widow and family who have had such a great man sadly snatched from them prematurely, Rest in Peace Mark. You were a true gentleman.