I would like to congratulate His Royal Highness, Charles III, by the grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith on the occasion of his Coronation. On Tuesday last week the King came to Parliament to meet Members of the Lords, Members of the Commons and staff. The reception took place in the historic Westminster Hall which was erected in 1097 by King William II. It was a real honour to meet the King who was accompanied by the Queen. I have met His Majesty before in Cornwall and I was able to speak to him and thank him for his role as Duke of Cornwall. He said it was a good to see a bit of Cornwall.
On Wednesday my husband and I accompanied my late husband’s brother Ian Murray and his daughter Charlotte to a Garden Party in Buckingham Palace. Charlotte had been awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal) for her work with Great Western Railway during the Covid epidemic. It was fantastic to be able to see the fantastic gardens in Buckingham Palace.
Back in the constituency on Friday evening it was fun to be able to pop up to Callington to join in their festivities in Saltash Road Park. I was able to sample some of the local drinks and meet with others enjoying the event. It was also good to hear from Callington Town Band.
On Saturday I firstly went over to Saltash to take part in their Civic Parade. It was very well attended and I would particularly like to congratulate the many children who took part in the parade. I would like to thank the Deputy Lieutenant James Kitson DL who represented His Majesty and led the crowd with both the National Anthem and Trelawney. I then headed home to the excellent Coronation on the Television. It was a fantastic event.
On Sunday I first attended the Drumhead Service in Liskeard run by the local branch of the Royal British Legion. I then visited some of the many celebrations that were happening in the constituency. I apologise that I was unable to attend them all. I first popped up to Gunnislake where one of the many attractions was to get your photo with the King. They were serving fantastic food and had many games for the children to play. I then went down to Longstone Park in Saltash where many fun runners were finishing their race, there was band music and a fantastic array of stalls. I then went to Menheniot just outside the primary school where they had an impressive turnout. From Menheniot it was up to Castle Park in Liskeard where I had a dance with the Mayor thanks to Liskeard Radio and met many of the varied stalls. Lastly I finished my journey from the Tamar to the Fowey in Lostwithiel where I managed to catch up with the people who run the excellent community centre. I would like to thank everyone for the celebrations and in particular all the organisers of the events. It really was a fitting tribute to His Majesty.