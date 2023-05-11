On Sunday I first attended the Drumhead Service in Liskeard run by the local branch of the Royal British Legion. I then visited some of the many celebrations that were happening in the constituency. I apologise that I was unable to attend them all. I first popped up to Gunnislake where one of the many attractions was to get your photo with the King. They were serving fantastic food and had many games for the children to play. I then went down to Longstone Park in Saltash where many fun runners were finishing their race, there was band music and a fantastic array of stalls. I then went to Menheniot just outside the primary school where they had an impressive turnout. From Menheniot it was up to Castle Park in Liskeard where I had a dance with the Mayor thanks to Liskeard Radio and met many of the varied stalls. Lastly I finished my journey from the Tamar to the Fowey in Lostwithiel where I managed to catch up with the people who run the excellent community centre. I would like to thank everyone for the celebrations and in particular all the organisers of the events. It really was a fitting tribute to His Majesty.