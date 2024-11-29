THE first step in legalising assisted dying in England and Wales was taken today (Friday, November 29) in a historic vote in the House of Commons.
By 330 to 275 votes, MPs have voted in favour of the assisted dying bill which will give terminally ill adults in England and Wales, with less than six months to live, the right to die.
Every Cornish MP voted in favour of the private members’ bill brought by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater of Spen Valley, with Devon Conservative MP for Torridge and Tavistock Sir Geoffrey Cox voting against.
The second reading of the bill saw emotionally charged discussion in the house for nearly five hours with MPs retelling many personal stories from themselves and their constituents.
Responding to the vote, Labour MP for South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd, said: “Today, I voted in support of the terminally ill adults (end of life) bill at its second reading. This was not a decision I took lightly.
“I want to thank everyone who shared their experiences and opinions, from both sides of the debate, with me. This bill addresses a deeply sensitive issue that touches us all, and I believe that Parliament has a duty to continue this important debate.
"By supporting the bill, we have ensured that these discussions will continue, allowing Parliament to carefully consider the safeguards needed to protect vulnerable people while respecting the dignity and autonomy of those facing terminal illness.
“This issue deserves thoughtful and thorough debate, and I am committed to representing our community’s concerns throughout this process.”
Camborne and Redruth Labour MP Perran Moon added: “Today was, without question, the most difficult day I’ve had since I was elected. Over the last few weeks and months I have been grappling with how I would vote on the assisted dying bill.
“I can tell you now that this has been a tortuous decision for me. I am not complaining – this is part of the job. I have received and read hundreds of emails and letters, listened and had hundreds of conversations with constituents, friends, family and experts in the field. You sent me to Parliament to act, not to sit on the fence and duck the big issues.
“On making my decision, I considered very carefully issues relating to the quality of palliative care and the operational capacity of, for example, the high court, both of which remain a concern to me. I listened intently to every single word of the debate and in the end, I chose to vote in favour of the assisted dying bill.
“I did so because, despite the concerns I mentioned, to kill the bill would have meant that this opportunity for further debate about end of life care would have been eliminated. But I also voted in favour because I believe that a terminally ill person should have the right to choose to die with dignity and surrounded by loved ones, rather than alone or in pain or on a foreign field, having paid thousands of pounds for the ‘privilege’.”
Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall Ben Maguire said: “Today's vote wasn't about voting for the right to assisted dying, but rather to move to the next stage of the bill, which has to go through a number of parliamentary stages before becoming law.
“I still have concerns around coercion, the capacity of doctors and misdiagnosis within six months, but I voted in favour today to allow further debate and scrutiny of the bill. At this early stage, I don't want to shut down the discussion but with the passing of the bill, the final vote will likely come in spring after the committee stage, where I can make a final decision on how to vote having had the time to further consider the views of constituents and experts.”
St Ives Liberal Democrat MP Andrew George said in a statement ahead of the vote: “I’ve been holding and attending meetings with proponents, opponents, medical and legal experts, consulting and reading widely and studying the detail of what is a carefully constructed bill.
“I have, in principle, been supportive of legislation which would permit terminally ill people (who are competent to do so) to have the power to themselves decide when and how they die, at the very end-of-life, and in a manner which protects them from avoidable suffering and indignity.
“Of course, as well as having the freedom to make such a choice, our NHS must equally ensure people are offered, and have full access to, the best palliative treatment and end-of-life care.
“I also want to ensure individual health and care workers are able to maintain their right to choose not to take part in assisted dying procedures if they felt it was at odds with their own personal ethical standpoint.
“MPs often support bills at second reading, even if they have reservations about specific details, and which they feel can be ironed out during the remaining stages of the bill. I suspect third reading will be late spring next year.”
Once the process through the House of Commons is complete the bill would then go through the House of Lords, with a two-year implementation period should it become law.