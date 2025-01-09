The city council said work to develop appropriate options and a business case will now start. The document said: “The government has said that unitary authorities need to be of a viable size. Councils need to be sustainable and have the scope to grow and thrive. Therefore, we are looking at reviewing our boundaries, to ensure that we are of sufficient size, without losing the essence of our identity. It is important that the options for this are fully considered by council, before a submission is made.”