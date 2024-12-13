Following the release of DEFRA’s Food Security Report 2024, the MP for North Cornwall has called on the government to recognise rural communities as the lifeblood of British food security
According to the DEFRA report, the number of food secure households declined from 92 per cent to 90 per cent between the 2019 to 2020 and 2022 to 2023 financial years. Low-income and disabled groups were found to be disproportionately at risk of becoming food insecure.
Additionally, the report found that agri-food labour shortages following the UKs departure from the EU and a spike in fertiliser costs following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine were having a significant impact on the food supply chain, with the UK population facing food shortages for sustained periods.
In a question to the Prime Minister yesterday, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey challenged Keir Starmer to rethink the family farm tax. He demanded recognition for the “vital role of Britain’s family farmers” who have faced years of neglect through the Conservative Government’s botched payment transitions and unfair trade deals that undercut British farmers.
Ben Maguire, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall said: “This report is a stark reminder that farmers and rural communities are the lifeblood of British food security, our economy and our environment. We should be celebrating and supporting their work, yet two consecutive Governments have completely neglected their needs.
“Farmers have had to suffer the consequences of botched trade deals under the previous Conservative government, and now they face an unfair family farm tax under the new Government.
“The agricultural policy of this government and the last has actively disincentivised the production of food. It is an outrageous and foolish betrayal of our farmers. I’ll be continuing to stand up for family farms and the rural community across North Cornwall.”