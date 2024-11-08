The MP for North Cornwall has slammed the Government’s decision to end the annual £50 contribution towards South West Water (SWW) bills, which is set to significantly impact households in North Cornwall and across the region.
This withdrawal comes at a time when residents are already burdened with some of the highest water bills in the country, coupled with poor service quality and persistent sewage dumping.
The £50 contribution, which he said was introduced in by the Liberal Democrats in 2013, was a crucial measure to help mitigate the financial strain on customers in the South West, who have historically paid more for their water services. The removal of this support will likely lead to an increase in bills from April 2025, further exacerbating the challenges faced by local families.
Ben Maguire MP has been actively engaging with stakeholders, including a recent meeting with South West Water CEO Susan Davy, to discuss the inadequate service provided to constituents.
Commenting, Ben Maguire MP said: “This move is a betrayal of the hardworking families in North Cornwall. Our constituents are already paying exorbitant rates for a service that fails to meet basic quality standards and continues to discharge sewage into our waters. Removing this £50 contribution is unacceptable and will hit local households hard - affecting people who are already struggling to pay their bills.
“I will be raising this in Parliament in the coming days,” he added. “The people of North Cornwall deserve better, and I will fight to hold the Government and South West Water accountable for ensuring affordable and reliable services for all.”
Emma Hardy, the minister for water and flooding, said: "Over the last decade the difference between water bills in the South West region and others has decreased.
"Over the next price review period Ofwat’s latest projections are that SWW customers will have similar bills to those in other regions.
“The government is committed to taking action to address water poverty and help vulnerable customers with their water bills.
"All water companies have measures in place for people who struggle to pay for their water and wastewater services, including measures such as WaterSure, social tariffs, payment breaks and holidays, and debt management support."
A spokesperson for South West Water added: “The £50 contribution has been an important step to ensure bills remain manageable for customers who help fund this essential coastal protection for the entire country.
"We have driven efficiencies to drive down bill levels, with bills lower today than they were 10 years ago.
"We will be working with our customers to help them understand what it means for them and how we can help.
"We're here for our customers, with a £200m support package, doubling down on our pledge to eradicate water poverty by 2030."