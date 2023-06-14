It doesn’t have to be this way. Teachers care passionately about what they do; the recent NEU strike action is not just about pay, they are marching to save education. You can make a difference too, by voting in a government which stands with teachers. By voting for Labour, you are voting for increasing staffing in schools, with more emotional and professional support for teachers and headteachers. You are voting to reform Ofsted, and free school meals for primary children. You are voting for a curriculum that provides opportunities like music and practical life skills. You are voting for the next generation.