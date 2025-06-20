CORNWALL’s MPs were among the majority voting today (June 20) to back a bill legalising assisted dying in England and Wales by 23 votes during its third reading.
The bill seeks to allow adults who are terminally ill, subject to safeguards and protections, the opportunity to request and be provided with assistance to end their own life.
MPs vote to accept it, with 314 votes to 291.
Following this reading, the assisted dying bill will now go to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.
All six of Cornwall’s MPs — Ben Maguire, Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall; Anna Gelderd, Labour MP for South East Cornwall; Noah Law, Labour MP for Newquay and St Austell; Jayne Kirkham, Labour MP for Truro and Falmouth; Perran Moon, Labour MP for Camborne and Redruth; and Andrew George, Liberal Democrat MP for St Ives — voted Aye/yes.
