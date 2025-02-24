Cllr Leigh Frost, leader of the Liberal Democrats group at the council, told us: “As opposition councillors we don’t have the luxury of seeing the whole detailed budget with most cuts buried deep in the inner workings of the ‘online dashboard’. I can only imagine how some people felt finding their livelihoods were at risk by reading it in the paper. This is unacceptable and all of this shows the complete lack of leadership from this administration.”