A SECOND state-of-the-art lifesaving helicopter has been officially handed over to Cornwall Air Ambulance after more than £2-million was raised.
The charity based at Trevithick Downs has announced the build of their second AW169 helicopter has been completed, and the aircraft has officially been accepted.
The brand-new advanced AW169, which has been built at Leonardo Helicopters’ production facility in Milan was collected by two Cornwall Air Ambulance pilots and has now arrived in Gloucester where it will undergo its medical fit, which is expected to take several months to complete.
This begins the process where teams of specialists will turn the helicopter into a fully functioning critical care resource.
This final stage of the process coincides with the Heli2 Appeal now having well surpassed the £2-million milestone of the £2.85-million target, leaving just £197,000 to raise.
Paul Westaway, consultant in operations projects at Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “This has been an incredibly complex process involving every element of the aircraft from the build, to configurations, test flights, and the transfer back to the UK whilst making sure all aviation authority rules and regulations are met.
“It has been a pleasure to work with Leonardo, to be able to provide the very best possible AW169 helicopter for the people we serve, and we are incredibly grateful to the team for their hard work on delivering the aircraft.”
Tim Bunting, chief executive of Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “This is a landmark moment for Cornwall Air Ambulance, as for the first time in the charity’s history we now own two state-of-the-art helicopters.
“This will boost the resilience and capability of our service, enabling the crew to attend more missions by air each year. Ultimately this will mean we’ll be able to save even more lives for many years to come.
“I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to the people of Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly, and beyond, who are helping us fund this second lifesaving helicopter.
“We’re so close now to raising the amount we need, and we hope you’re looking forward to seeing your new aircraft in the skies as much as we are when it becomes operational this summer.”
Cornwall Air Ambulance is encouraging people who can help the charity reach the £2.85-million appeal target with the end of the Heli2 Appeal fast approaching.
Anyone who would like to support the Heli2 Appeal can visit cornwallairambulancetrust.org/heli2-appeal