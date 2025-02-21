National Trust sites across Cornwall are hosting Easter fun for all the family in April.
Various locations are holding Easter egg hunts and adventure trails. Every time visitors experience a National Trust day out, they help care for these special spots for future generations.
Here is what’s happening at Easter this spring, booking is not required at all events:
Antony
Easter egg hunt. April 8-10 and 15-24 (excluding April 19), 12noon-4.30pm.
Explore how Easter has been celebrated through time. Discover the connections between Easter, archery, dancing, kite flying and egg rolling with activities inspired by Easter celebrations across the world. The price includes Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and chocolate egg.
Cotehele
Go wild on a family-friendly trail with fun activities celebrating the feathery friends, interesting insects and marvellous mammals that live at Cotehele. Have a go at each of the activities dotted around the garden and collect your chocolate egg at the end (both dairy and vegan and Free From options available).
Glendurgan
Easter Adventures. April 5-21 (excluding April 7 and 14), 10.30am-4pm.
Visit Glendurgan Garden this Easter for a blooming adventure. Follow the Easter Adventures trail map and uncover the hidden wonders of wildflowers nestled throughout the garden. With fun activities for the whole family and a delicious treat waiting at the end, it's the perfect way to celebrate spring in nature.
Godolphin
Treat the whole family to a world of adventure at Godolphin on an Easter trail. Explore and take part in 10 different bird-themed activities dotted around the garden. Price includes Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and chocolate egg.
Lanhydrock
Join in with the easter activities throughout the formal gardens and second-hand bookshop.
Pentire
Easter egg hunt. April 5-21, 10.30am-2.30pm.
Treat the family to a world of adventure at Pentire on an Easter trail. Explore and take part in 10 different nature-themed activities. Price includes Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and chocolate egg.
Easter egg hunt. April 5-21, 10am-4.30pm
This spring, take a step into a world of adventure at Trelissick on an Easter trail. Make your way along the trail and find activities for the whole family.
Trengwainton
Come along and explore the beautiful garden at Trengwainton, make your way along the trail and find activities for the whole family. The trail includes Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and chocolate egg.