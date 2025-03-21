I will never forget how lucky I am to have been elected with five years to make a difference – and, at the moment, with over four remaining, I’m not out and about to scoop up votes; it’s much more important to focus on running this kind of event to show constituents the respect they deserve by tackling the serious and polarising issues people have are concerned about, stopping them from becoming ‘elephants in the room’. I am not prepared to continue a legacy of sweeping these topics under the carpet, which will only fuel further division. We have to bring people together to rebuild trust in politics.