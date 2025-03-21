Championing Cornish culture and heritage is one of the great privileges of being your MP, and I was proud to introduce my Cornish Language and Heritage (Education and Recognition) Bill, a type of private members’ bill known as a ten-minute rule bill. This Bill aims to secure greater recognition for the Cornish language and ensure the option to learn is available and promoted in educational institutions. The Cornish language is a part of our identity, and its preservation and celebration must be a priority. Through this Bill, I hope to see our rich Cornish heritage given the recognition it deserves, strengthening our unique culture for generations to come.