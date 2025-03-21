Education is the foundation for opportunity, and I strongly believe we must do more to improve access to quality education for children, young adults, and adults alike.
That’s why I’ve been participating in the Bill Committee for the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (Transfer of Functions etc) Bill, ensuring that new policies being introduced are fit for purpose and deliver real benefits for South East Cornwall residents. Apprenticeships and technical education are essential in equipping people with the skills they need for the future. Local companies like Wildanet are doing great work for apprenticeships, supporting our local economy, and creating good jobs right here in Cornwall.
Championing Cornish culture and heritage is one of the great privileges of being your MP, and I was proud to introduce my Cornish Language and Heritage (Education and Recognition) Bill, a type of private members’ bill known as a ten-minute rule bill. This Bill aims to secure greater recognition for the Cornish language and ensure the option to learn is available and promoted in educational institutions. The Cornish language is a part of our identity, and its preservation and celebration must be a priority. Through this Bill, I hope to see our rich Cornish heritage given the recognition it deserves, strengthening our unique culture for generations to come.
Alongside my work on education, I recently had the opportunity to challenge the government on a pressing environmental issue. During an oral question to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on 20th March, ahead of International Forests Day, I raised concerns about the deforestation linked to some of the products we import and sell in the UK. Unsustainable practices overseas directly contribute to deforestation, undermining our environmental commitments. Provisions to combat this exist in the Environment Act 2021, yet the previous government was slow to act. I urged this Government to deliver where the last failed and take immediate steps to implement these protections and safeguard nature.
While deforestation may seem like a distant issue, its effects are felt right here in South East Cornwall. Climate change, accelerated by large-scale deforestation, has direct consequences for our farmers, fishers, and tourism sector. Rising temperatures, unpredictable weather patterns, and biodiversity loss all threaten the livelihoods that so many in our communities rely on. We must recognise that global environmental challenges have local impacts and take action to address them.
From improving education to protecting our environment and celebrating our heritage, I am always working for the people of South East Cornwall and what benefits us most here at home. As ever, I encourage residents to reach out to me with concerns, ideas, or issues they would like to see addressed. Together, we can continue to build a stronger, greener, and more prosperous future for Cornwall.