The count has two parts. Firstly, each ballot box received at the count centre is opened and the number of votes from each polling station is verified. Once the numbers of votes have been verified (including postal votes) the counting and sorting of the votes for each candidate begins. Votes may be rejected if it is not possible to determine the intention of the voter, or if they are defaced. The Returning Officer (Cornwall Council chief executive Kate Kennally) or her deputy will show any rejected votes to the candidate and/or agent.