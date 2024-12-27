IT only seems like yesterday that Cornwall went to the polls, unseating six Conservative MPs to make way for four Labour and two Liberal Democrat MPs in July’s General Election. However, unlike many other regions of the country which also had their council elections this year, Cornwall Council’s four-year cycle comes around next year, meaning residents of the Duchy will be asked to vote again just ten months on.
Will Cornwall’s Conservatives hold their narrow lead – there’s just one seat in it currently – or will another political group topple council leader Linda Taylor and her Cabinet? All will become clear on Thursday, May 1, 2025. On the same date you will be asked to vote in your local city, town or parish council election too.
Since 2009 Cornwall has been a unitary authority, having taken over district-level functions when the county’s districts were abolished. There was no overall control of the council between 2009 and 2021, when the Tories won a majority.
There was a blip earlier this year when the party lost control for a period following a number of disenchanted Conservative councillors resigning and forming a non-aligned group. The day was narrowly saved for the party when an independent Conservative councillor, Paul Wills, joined forces for the newly named Conservative and Independent Conservative Aligned group, which now has 44 members.
The Independent group has 15 members, Liberal Democrats 13, Mebyon Kernow has five, Labour four, Greens one, Non-Aligned three, Unaffiliated one and there’s one vacancy. The number of councillors will remain the same, 87, at the 2025 vote.
Councillor Fair
If you’ve ever fancied becoming a councillor at any level, a Councillor Fair will be held at Lys Kernow / County Hall in Truro on Saturday, January 18, 2025. The event will include information on Cornwall Council and being a Cornwall councillor, provide an opportunity to learn about being a city/town/parish councillor, include a question time session with existing councillors, while services which support councillors will be available to answer your questions.
You will also have the opportunity to meet political groups to find out first-hand about the roles. Refreshments will also be available to buy throughout the morning. You can book for the fair here: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/councillor-fair-tickets-1109295545839
Pre-election period
The pre-election period tends to start six weeks before residents go to the polls. This sensitive period ensures local authority resources cannot be used for party political campaigning. Councils will normally observe discretion about making new announcements or decisions that could influence voters.
Election day
On election day, May 1, the polls close at 10pm. All ballot boxes are then collected from the polling stations and transported to a notified location where the votes are counted. Candidates, election agents and counting agents have details of the time and location of the count in advance.
Who can attend the count?
The candidate and an extra person, appointed election agents, appointed counting agents, credited electoral observers appointed by the Electoral Commission and that body’s representatives. At the discretion of the Returning Officer (who is in charge of running the elections) more people may attend the count. Everyone who attends the count must protect the secrecy of the ballot.
The count
The count has two parts. Firstly, each ballot box received at the count centre is opened and the number of votes from each polling station is verified. Once the numbers of votes have been verified (including postal votes) the counting and sorting of the votes for each candidate begins. Votes may be rejected if it is not possible to determine the intention of the voter, or if they are defaced. The Returning Officer (Cornwall Council chief executive Kate Kennally) or her deputy will show any rejected votes to the candidate and/or agent.
Following the Unitary Council declarations, Neighbourhood Planning Referendums votes (for areas where a Neighbourhood Development Plan has been approved) will be counted. The town and parish council votes will be counted on Saturday, May 3.
Recount
A candidate and their election agent can make a request to the Returning Officer for a recount of the votes, but the Returning Officer may refuse the request if it is considered unreasonable.
The declaration of the result
Once the count (and any recount) is concluded, the Returning Officer or her deputy will declare the result. The appointed candidate will then be announced.
The last election
The last Cornwall Council elections took place on Thursday, May 6, 2021. if you need a reminder, here are the results:
- Altarnun and Stoke Climsland: Adrian Parsons, Liberal Democrat
- Bodmin St Mary’s and St Leonard: Pat Rogerson, Liberal Democrat
- Bodmin St Petroc’s: Leigh Frost, Liberal Democrat
- Bude: Peter La Broy, Liberal Democrat
- Callington and St Dominic: Andrew Long, Mebyon Kernow
- Calstock: Dorothy Kirk, Labour
- Camborne Roskear and Tuckingmill: Peter Perry, Conservative
- Camborne Trelowarren: Paul White, Independent
- Camborne West and Treswithian: John Morgan, Conservative
- Camelford and Boscastle: Barry Jordan, Conservative
- Constantine, Mabe and Mawnan: John Bastin, Conservative
- Crowan, Sithney and Wendron: Loveday Jenkin, Mebyon Kernow
- Falmouth Arwenack: Laurie Magowan, Labour
- Falmouth Boslowick: Alan Jewell, Conservative
- Falmouth Penwerris: Jayne Kirkham, Labour (stepped down after being voted in as Truro and Falmouth MP this year, replaced by Alan Rowe, Labour)
- Falmouth Trescobeas and Budock: David Saunby, Independent
- Feock and Kea: Martyn Alvey, Conservative
- Four Lanes, Beacon and Troon: Sally Anne Weedon, Conservative
- Fowey, Tywardreath and Par: Andy Virr, Conservative
- Gloweth, Malabar and Shortlanesend: David Harris, Conservative
- Gwinear-Gwithian and Hayle East: Lionel Pascoe, Conservative
- Hayle West: Peter Channon, Conservative
- Helston North: Mike Thomas, Independent
- Helston South and Meneage: Guy Foreman, Conservative
- Illogan and Portreath: David Crabtree, Conservative
- Land’s End: Brian Clemens, Independent
- Lanivet, Blisland and Bodmin St Lawrence: Jennifer Cruse, Conservative
- Lanner, Stithians and Gwennap: John Thomas MBE, Independent
- Launceston North and North Petherwin: Adam Paynter, Independent
- Launceston South: John Conway, Conservative (Now Non-Aligned)
- Liskeard Central: Nick Craker, Conservative
- Liskeard South and Dobwalls: Jane Pascoe, Conservative
- Long Rock, Marazion and St Erth: Tara Sherfield-Wong, Conservative (resigned, replaced by John Martin, Liberal Democrat)
- Looe East and Deviock: Armand Toms, Independent
- Looe West, Pelynt, Lansallos and Lanteglos: Edwina Hannaford, Liberal Democrat (sadly Edwina died in February and was replaced by Liberal Democrat Jim Candy)
- Lostwithiel and Lanreath: Colin Martin, Liberal Democrat (standing down)
- Ludgvan, Madron, Gulval and Heamoor: Andrew George, Liberal Democrat (standing down now he’s MP for St Ives)
- Lynher: Sharon Daw, Conservative
- Mevagissey and St Austell Bay: James Mustoe, Conservative
- Mousehole, Newlyn and St Buryan: Thalia Marrington, Liberal Democrat
- Mullion and St Keverne: Anthony Soady, Conservative
- Mylor, Perranarworthal and Ponsanooth: Peter Williams, Conservative
- Newquay Central and Pentire: Louis Gardner, Conservative
- Newquay Porth and Tretherras: Kevin Towill, Conservative
- Newquay Trenance: Olly Monk, Conservative
- Padstow: Stephen Rushworth, Conservative
- Penryn: Tamsyn Widdon, Green Party
- Penwithick and Boscoppa: Matt Luke, Mebyon Kernow
- Penzance East: Tim Dwelly, Independent
- Penzance Promenade: Jim McKenna, Independent
- Perranporth: Steve Arthur, Conservative (now Non-Aligned)
- Pool and Tehidy: Philip Desmonde, Conservative
- Porthleven, Breage & Germoe: John Keeling MBE, Conservative
- Poundstock: Nicky Chopak, Liberal Democrat
- Probus and St Erme: Karen Glasson, Conservative
- Rame Peninsula and St Germans: Kate Ewert, Labour
- Redruth Central, Carharrack & St Day: Connor Donnithorne, Conservative
- Redruth North: Stephen Barnes, Labour
- Redruth South: Barbara Ellenbroek, Conservative
- Roche and Bugle: Peter Guest, Conservative
- Saltash Essa: Hilary Frank, Liberal Democrat
- Saltash Tamar: Sheila Lennox-Boyd, Conservative
- Saltash Trematon and Landrake: Martin Worth, Conservative
- St Agnes: Pete Mitchell, Liberal Democrat
- St Austell Bethel and Holmbush: Jordan Rowse, Conservative
- St Austell Central and Gover: Anne Double, Conservative
- St Austell Poltair and Mount Charles: Richard Williams-Pears, Conservative
- St Blazey: Pauline Giles, Conservative
- St Cleer and Menheniot: Phil Seeva, Conservative
- St Columb Major, St Mawgan & St Wenn: Paul Wills, Independent (now Conservative & Independent Conservative Aligned)
- St Columb Minor and Colan: John Fitter, Independent
- St Dennis and St Enoder: Dick Cole, Mebyon Kernow
- St Goran, Tregony and the Roseland: Julian German, Independent
- St Ives East, Lelant and Carbis Bay: Linda Taylor, Conservative
- St Ives West and Towednack: Andrew Mitchell, Independent
- St Mewan and Grampound: Michael Bunney, Mebyon Kernow
- St Newlyn East, Cubert and Goonhavern: Adrian Harvey, Conservative (now Non-Aligned)
- St Stephen-In-Brannel: Mike McLening, Conservative
- St Teath & Tintagel: Dominic Fairman, Liberal Democrat
- Stratton, Kilkhampton and Morwenstow: Shorne Tilbey, Conservative
- Threemilestone and Chacewater: Dulcie Tudor, Unaffiliated
- Torpoint: John Tivnan, Conservative
- Truro Boscawen and Redannick: Rob Nolan, Liberal Democrat
- Truro Moresk and Trehaverne: Chris Wells, Conservative
- Truro Tregolls: Loic Rich, Independent
- Wadebridge East and St Minver: Carol Mould, Conservative
- Wadebridge West and St Mabyn: Robin Moorcroft, Independent