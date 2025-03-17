There are four Liberal Democrats who have decided not to stand again. Andrew George (Ludgvan, Madron, Gulval and Heamoor) leaves to concentrate on his work as Lib Dem MP for St Ives and West Cornwall. The other three are former group leader Colin Martin (Lostwithiel and Lanreath), who is moving away for work, and Pat Rogerson (Bodmin St Mary’s and St Leonard) and Dominic Fairman (St Teath and Tintagel), who are both retiring.