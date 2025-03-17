Cornwall Council’s Conservative leader Linda Taylor, who represents St Ives East, Lelant and Carbis Bay, has already announced she will stand down as a councillor. A number of her current administration have also decided to call it a day.
Deputy leader and cabinet member for resources David Harris (Gloweth, Malabar and Shortlanesend) is also stepping down as is Andy Virr (Fowey, Tywardreath and Par), the portfolio holder for health and adult social care.
Louis Gardner, who was the member for the economy, starts a new job as head of future air and space at Cornwall Airport Newquay this week. He will not stand for re-election.
Other Tories who are retiring are Philip Desmonde (Pool and Tehidy), John Bastin (Constantine, Mabe and Mawnan), Sharon Daw (Lynher), Peter Guest (Roche and Bugle), Peter Perry (Camborne Roskear and Tuckingmill), Stephen Rushworth (Padstow), Sally Anne Weedon (Four Lanes, Beacon and Troon) and Martin Worth (Saltash Trematon and Landrake).
Kevin Towill (Newquay Porth and Tretherras) has defected to Reform UK.
There are four Liberal Democrats who have decided not to stand again. Andrew George (Ludgvan, Madron, Gulval and Heamoor) leaves to concentrate on his work as Lib Dem MP for St Ives and West Cornwall. The other three are former group leader Colin Martin (Lostwithiel and Lanreath), who is moving away for work, and Pat Rogerson (Bodmin St Mary’s and St Leonard) and Dominic Fairman (St Teath and Tintagel), who are both retiring.
Armand Toms, who represents Looe East and Deviock, is the only member of the Independent group to retire, while Dorothy Kirk (Calstock) is the only member of the Labour group to stand down on May 1.
Mebyon Kernow councillor Michael Bunney (St Mewan and Grampound) and Tamsyn Widdon, Green councillor for Penryn, are both retiring.