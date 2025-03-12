CORNWALL Airport Newquay have announced the appointment of Cllr Louis Gardner as head of future air and space.
Mr Gardner will be stepping down as Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for economy at the end of this week in order to take up his new role.
Cllr Taylor said: “I am sorry to see Louis step down, he has been a tireless champion for the business community in Cornwall since he took on the role in 2022. He will bring a wealth of political and defence experience to this new role.
“With just a few weeks left until the election I have decided to oversee the portfolio until then and will ensure we continue to work every day to build the thriving, sustainable Cornwall we all want.”
Reflecting on his time on the cabinet, Mr Gardner said: “It has been a real honour to serve on the Cabinet for the past three years, and I am proud of the work we have done to build a Cornwall where people can start well, live well and age well.”
Mr Gardner brings a wealth of experience to his new role, which will see him be instrumental in driving forward the commercial development of Spaceport Cornwall, ensuring its long-term viability as a hub for innovation in the aerospace sector.
His appointment marks a key step in the airport’s commitment to expanding its role in the future of aviation and space technology, further solidifying Cornwall’s position on the global aerospace map.
Mr Gardner added: “I am incredibly excited to take on the role of Head of Future Air and Space at Cornwall Airport Newquay. This opportunity allows me to be at the forefront of innovation in aviation and space exploration, helping to shape the future of the sector in Cornwall.
“I look forward to working with a talented team to enable the development of new, sustainable technologies and initiatives that will transform our airport and the region. It’s a thrilling time for Cornwall, and I’m eager to contribute to the growth of this exciting industry while continuing to make a positive impact on our community."
Neil Edmond, CEO of Corserv, said: “Louis’s experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to develop Spaceport Cornwall into a commercially sustainable and thriving enterprise. We’re excited to have him on board as we shape the future of air and space in the UK.”