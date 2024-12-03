THE identity of the replacement for Cllr Colin Martin as the leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Cornwall Council has been unveiled.
Cllr Leigh Frost, the Cornwall Council member for Bodmin St Petroc and present deputy leader has been appointed as leader, with Cllr Thalia Merrington as his deputy.
The duo will lead the group on Cornwall Council into the next council election, which will be held in May 2025.
Cllr Leigh Frost said of his appointment: “I am honoured to have been elected as the leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Cornwall Council. This is a responsibility I do not take lightly, and I am incredibly grateful to my colleagues for placing their trust in me.
“Cornwall faces some of the toughest challenges in local government history, but I firmly believe that with the right leadership, we can rise to meet them. My focus will be on protecting our most vulnerable residents and ensuring our council prioritises fairness, compassion, and opportunity during these testing times.
“I am delighted to have Councillor Thalia Marrington as my deputy. Thalia’s passion and ability to deliver meaningful change have inspired so many, and I couldn’t ask for a better partner in this endeavour. Together, we are ready to lead our group into the May elections with a positive vision for Cornwall’s future.
“I also want to pay tribute to Councillor Colin Martin. Colin has been a steadfast advocate for Liberal values and has worked tirelessly for the people of Cornwall. He leaves big shoes to fill, but has left a solid foundation for me to build upon.
“As we prepare for the challenges ahead, I look forward to meeting with residents, sharing ideas, and building a future that reflects the best of Cornwall.”