I visited a number of constituencies on the run-up to the July 4 election. If my chat to people in the St Ives constituency was anything to go by it was clear the Tories were in for trouble in that part of Cornwall. While in North Cornwall, fishermen told me they had been “shafted” by the “Brexit lie” and were changing parties. It soon became clear they stuck to their word. In the Camborne area, it was apparent that disenchanted voters were going to put the red back in Redruth.