POLITICAL opponents have raised fresh questions about the Reform Party’s effectiveness as an opposition at Cornwall Council following its deputy group leader deciding to step down.
The Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall, Ben Maguire, has warned that Reform UK on Cornwall Council is "descending into chaos for the second time in less than a year" after Redruth North Cornwall councillor Roger Tarrant led a fresh breakaway from the group.
Cllr Tarrant says he has joined the Restore Britain Party after becoming “disillusioned” with Reform UK becoming “too aligned with the Conservative Party manifesto.”
These latest developments come just months after five Reform councillors quit the group in October 2025, citing interference from the national party. That split saw the then-leader and deputy leader of the Reform group resign.
Now, with Roger Tarrant, Reform's latest deputy group leader at the centre of a further split, the North Cornwall MP says 'serious questions' are mounting over whether Reform UK is capable of even functioning as a coherent council group.
Mr Maguire said: "This is yet another deeply troubling development from Cornwall Council's Reform group, that has been in near-constant chaos since the day they were elected. Their councillors are finally realising what many of us already knew - Reform just doesn't care about Cornwall.
"Cornish residents need local champions who focus on the issues that actually matter to people here: things like housing, transport, and public services. Sadly, those represented by Reform councillors are only getting infighting, instability, and more evidence that the party cannot be trusted to work as a coherent group - let alone govern the Duchy.
"In contrast, the Liberal Democrats on Cornwall Council are getting on with the job. Reform, on the other hand, appear far more interested in fighting amongst themselves than fighting for the people of Cornwall.
"I would encourage every Reform councillor to put Cornwall - and the constituents who elected them last year - before the instructions of Nigel Farage."
Cornwall Conservative group leader, Cllr Connor Donnithorne believes Cllr Tarrant’s departure highlights deepening divisions within Reform UK in Cornwall.
He stated the departing deputy leader joining Restore UK further underlines internal splits within Reform UK both locally and nationally.
Cllr Donnithorne, said: “Another Reform deputy leader gone — and now forming a rival group. This is a party unravelling in real time.
“Reform UK in Cornwall is fractured, divided, and no longer a serious opposition. Residents deserve better than chaos and infighting.
“Reform are collapsing and only the Conservatives are delivering the stable and credible opposition that Cornwall needs and deserves."
Cllr Tarrant said: “I will be joining the Restore Britain Party, under the leadership of Rupert Lowe, in response to feedback from my constituents and a commitment to uphold my principles.”
A Reform Party spokesperson said: "Cllr Tarrant only recently asked the Cornwall Council group to make him leader. They chose someone else, and they were clearly right to do so. These are the actions of a disgruntled individual who betrayed his colleagues and his residents who elected a Reform UK councillor last May.”
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