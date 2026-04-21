THE deputy group leader for Reform UK at Cornwall Council has stepped down from the role and has relinquished his membership with the political party.
Redruth North Cornwall councillor Roger Tarrant says he has joined the Restore Britain Party after becoming “disillusioned” with Reform UK becoming “too aligned with the Conservative Party manifesto.”
Cllr Tarrant said: “I will be joining the Restore Britain Party, under the leadership of Rupert Lowe, in response to feedback from my constituents and a commitment to uphold my principles.
“Since my candidacy for Reform UK in the last General Election, there have been significant changes within the party.
“The similarities between the Tory manifesto and Reform UK policies have increased, while my own position remains unchanged.
“Restore Britain has emerged in response to Reform UK's shift in direction and its selection of candidates.
“Many members have observed that corporate decisions have negatively impacted Reform UK in Cornwall by overlooking the county’s distinct political demographic and causing disengagement among members. Branches have been dismantled, and unelected interim officers appointed, leading to concerns about representation and effectiveness.
“Concerns raised by members, activists, and group leaders have not been adequately addressed. Volunteer County Organisers operate without consulting elected Reform councillors and, in many cases, have interfered with council business, resulting in the disillusionment and departure of members.
“Reform UK has not demonstrated a commitment to allowing talent to rise on merit and continues to recruit politicians from other parties. The same parties that have failed the people of this country over the past 20 years.
“Consequently, I am withdrawing my application to stand as a parliamentary candidate for Reform UK, as this no longer aligns with my values.
“My primary focus remains on serving the residents of Redruth North, ensuring their views are represented, and promoting accountability and transparency as county councillor.”
Reform UK have been contacted for reaction.
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