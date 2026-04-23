A MAN has been arrested after an incident at a Bodmin pub which led to response from the multiple emergency services.
Devon and Cornwall Police, along with Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were called to a report of a man making threats within a commercial premises on Pool Street.
Eyewitnesses at the scene reported the incident as taking place at the White Hart Inn, a pub on Fore Street. The incident took place at around 9am on Thursday, April 23.
It is understood that the man, in his 30s, made threats within the premises before entering a room in the building, where he then barricaded himself prior to causing damage to the room.
After, the man made further threats to harm himself and set the premises on fire, which led to it being evacuated.
This was then followed by a period of negotiation with officers from Devon and Cornwall Police, after which the man climbed from the property and was promptly arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.
Confirming details after the incident, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police stated that the man, after being arrested, was later taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called at around 9am on Thursday, April 23 following a report of a man making threats within a commercial premises in Pool Street, Bodmin.
“The suspect then entered a room in the building and barricaded himself in before causing damage to the room.
“He made further threats to harm himself and start a fire resulting in the premises being evacuated.
“Following a period of negotiation with officers, the man – in his 30s - climbed from the property and was arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.
“He has been taken to hospital.”
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